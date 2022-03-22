Chael Sonnen Facing 11 Battery Charges Following Las Vegas Brawl

11 separate battery charges have been filed against former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen after an incident at a Las Vegas hotel last December.

TMZ Sports was the first to report the news.

Sonnen is accused of assaulting six different hotel patrons, including one woman, during an altercation at the Luxor Hotel and Casino. The incident allegedly took place after an unidentified man made inappropriate gestures and comments towards Sonnen’s wife while at the casino.

Sonnen faces 10 misdemeanor battery charges and one felony battery by strangulation charge after allegedly having all of them dismissed earlier this year.

Sonnen is due to appear in a Las Vegas court on April 27. He wasn’t arrested or put in jail after police responded to the scene and was briefly detained by officers.

Sonnen fought against some of the best in the UFC during his tenure with the promotion, including two fights against then-champion Anderson Silva and one against Jon Jones.

Sonnen hasn’t competed in MMA since he fought in Bellator back in 2019. Following back-to-back wins over Rampage Jackson and Wanderlei Silva, he suffered losses to Lyoto Machida and Fedor Emelianenko before calling it quits.

After his retirement, Sonnen has placed his attention on broadcasting, serving as a UFC analyst and MMA analyst at ESPN. He also has garnered a large following on YouTube, where he posts video segments and his thoughts on MMA hot topics on an almost daily basis.

Sonnen hasn’t commented publically on the charges since they were re-filed in Las Vegas.

What is your reaction to the latest Chael Sonnen legal issues?