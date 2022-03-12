Chael Sonnen: The BMF Title Is Finished

UFC commentator Chael Sonnen doesn’t want to hear about the BMF title ever again, and he doesn’t think there’s any reason to still discuss it.

Sonnen’s thoughts come after the BMF titleholder, Jorge Masvidal, lost via unanimous decision to Colby Covington at UFC 272. Masvidal earned the BMF title by defeating Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

Sonnen, who was arguably a ‘BMF’ during his time in the UFC, is never afraid to speak his mind. He’s proven to be just as outspoken after retirement as he was during his fighting career.

During a recent segment on his YouTube channel, Sonnen explained why the BMF title is dead.

“The BMF is gone,” Sonnen said. “I’m annoyed that it took me this long to see it. I usually see these things upfront. We don’t need to discuss it again. It’s not going to be contested again. I love the BMF and I’m sad that it’s over. I’ve been talking about it for three years now hoping that we’d resurrect that thing. We gotta stop, it ends today. The BMF is not getting fought for again.”

Sonnen’s comments come after UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman said he was relinquishing the BMF title prior to UFC 272. Masvidal has lost three straight fights, including back-to-back fights to Usman with one vicious KO loss.

The BMF title was made specifically after Diaz called out Masvidal following his win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. It’s unclear if Diaz and Masvidal will ever rematch down the line after their first matchup ended in controversy.

Do you agree with Chael Sonnen about the BMF title being finished?