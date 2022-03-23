Chael Sonnen Suspended By ESPN As Las Vegas Battery Case Unfolds

Former UFC title challenger and current broadcaster Chael Sonnen will be absent from ESPN programming amidst his battery case.

Sonnen has been charged with 11 acts of battery, including one felony battery with the use of strangulation. He is scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on April 27.

Sonnen allegedly assaulted six hotel-goers, including one woman, while at the Luxor Hotel and Casino last December. The brawl ensued after a man harassed his wife while the couple was on the casino floor.

ESPN announced in a statement that Sonnen will be absent from the network as the investigation into the battery case moves forward.

“Chael will not appear on ESPN as we explore the details of these serious charges,” the network said of Sonnen.

Sonnen is the host of The Chael Sonnen Show With Jorge Sedano along with working as a UFC analyst for ESPN’s pre and post-fight coverage. He was most recently at the desk for the UFC 272 pay-per-view which featured a welterweight headliner between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Sonnen also hosts his own YouTube podcast and is an analyst for Eagle FC, but it’s unclear if he’ll resume those roles as the investigation continues.

Sonnen fought for a world title three times in the UFC, losing twice to Anderson Silva and once to Jon Jones in the Octagon. He last fought in MMA in 2019, losing to Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222. Sonnen’s last wins came against Rampage Jackson and Wanderlei Silva in Bellator.

The battery charges against Sonnen were dismissed earlier this year but were re-filed this week.

What is your reaction to the latest in the Chael Sonnen case?