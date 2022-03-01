Chimaev vs. Burns Finally Booked For UFC 273 Per Dana White

Dana White has confirmed that Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is now set for UFC 273 next month.

First reported by Swedish MMA source Frontkick.online, a bout between Chimaev and Burns had been rumored for several weeks. Monday, White confirmed that the fight “is happening” on April 9 during an appearance on The Underground.

Chimaev has yet to face even the slightest waft of adversity during his remarkable UFC start, only being hit with one significant strike in four fights. The phenom currently has a professional MMA record of 10-0.

Gilbert Burns is ranked #2 at welterweight and has won seven of his last eight fights. As a welterweight, Burns is 6-1, with each bout taking place in the UFC. The lone loss came to reigning champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 last year.

A Chimaev victory over Burns would likely skyrocket him up to #2 or #3 with more large sticks of dynamite hype strapped to his back, thus making a title shot for the rising star extremely difficult to shoot down.

With this addition, the updated UFC 273 lineup is as follows:

Featherweight Championship Bout: Alexander Volkanovski © vs. The Korean Zombie

Bantamweight Championship Bout: Aljamain Sterling © vs. Petr Yan

Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev

Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Nassourdine Imavov

Irene Aldana vs. Aspen Ladd

Ian Garry vs. Darian Weeks

Chris Curtis vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

Albert Duraev vs. Anthony Hernandez

Mickey Gall vs. Mike Malott

Pat Sabatini vs. Gavin Tucker

Julio Arce vs. Daniel Santos

Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel

Kay Hansen vs. Piera Rodriguez

