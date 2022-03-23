Chimaev OK With McGregor Skipping Him For Title Shot Against Usman

Khamzat Chimaev would have no problem with Conor McGregor skipping the welterweight line and returning straight into a title shot.

At UFC 273, Chimaev will step into the Octagon for the first time in 2022 when he faces #2-ranked Gilbert Burns. If the intrigue of how the steamrolling Chimaev will fare against his first top-5 opponent isn’t enough, UFC President Dana White also said that it would make sense for the winner of that bout to get a title shot against reigning champion Kamaru Usman.

The always confident Chimaev fully expects to get his hand raised on April 9th, but like his opponent Burns, he isn’t convinced that a win would land him a title shot, despite White’s claim. In Chimaev’s case, the reason for that is a certain Irish fellow who decided to waltz into the welterweight title conversation last week.

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor recently shared his plans of moving up to welterweight to challenge Usman when the Irishman returns to action later this year. Some people have continued to groan at the thought of McGregor receiving a title shot despite losing three of his last four fights and not winning a bout in two years.

An individual one might expect to also have an issue with it, surging contender Khamzat Chimaev, would actually be completely understanding if McGregor skips him for a title shot. Not only that, but Borz is even willing to help train McGregor. (h/t MMA Junkie)

“If he wanna be back, if he need some help then, we’re here,” Chimaev said on his YouTube channel. “If he wanna fight Usman, I think it maybe can happen because the guy is so famous. They can make money, good money, both. That’s why if they wanna fight, both, I think the UFC wanna make it.”

Make no mistake about it, Chimaev believes that with a victory over Burns it should be him who receives the next title shot. Plus, he has long set his sights on a future clash with Usman. Nevertheless, Chimaev is not naive to other factors that could come into play that may sway the UFC to book McGregor in an immediate title fight.

“When I finish Gilbert Burns, I think I am the next for title,” Chimaev added.

“But this is the business. Who’s the famous, makes more money, they choose them. I understand that, but we’ll see what’s gonna happen. If he wanna come and train with us, he’s welcome.”

Before any hypothetical bout against Chimaev or McGregor, Usman is currently expected to face Leon Edwards first sometime this summer.

A McGregor title shot could not only financially benefit the UFC but also Chimaev himself in the long run. Should Chimaev get past Burns and McGregor become champion, then instead of training McGregor, Borz would have an opportunity to dismantle him in what would likely be a much more profitable ascension to the welterweight throne.

What are your thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev being fine with Conor McGregor skipping him in the welterweight title queue?