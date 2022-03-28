Chris Daukaus Releases Appreciative Statement Following Loss

Chris Daukaus might have lost his fight on Saturday night but he is taking it in stride.

This past weekend’s UFC event has filled with some great performances. From top to bottom, fighters performed well and some may have moved closer to title shots. However there is always a flip side to fights, although one winner might be looking toward a bright future, the loser, many times, is left trying to make sense of it all.

Chris Daukaus lost his main event fight to Curtis Blaydes at UFC Columbus, but he is not lacking in positivity.

“There’s always negativity from people after a loss, often we linger too long on that.” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m very appreciative for the people who have not done that and who have reached out with positivity. You guys are the best, especially @Boogerbeard1@MacMallyMMA thank you.”

Daukaus was coming into this fight with Blaydes as an underdog. This was his second main event slot in a row and unfortunately for him, he lost both. After winning five in a row and working his way up to the top of the division, Daukaus now has two losses to top contenders.

Recently, Daukaus stepped away from his full-time job as a police officer to pursue his dreams of becoming a UFC champion. Now with this most recent loss, that dream may be put on hold for a bit.

Daukaus may be down right now, but he is not out. In his Twitter post, he seems hopeful, and it seems he will be back to fight another day. He has dropped to number nine in the heavyweight rankings but could make his way back up quickly with a few good wins.

Do you think Chris Daukaus will ever be UFC champion?