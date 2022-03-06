Colby Covington & Joe Rogan Show Strong Support For Cain Velasquez

You can add Colby Covington and Joe Rogan to the list of names showing their support for Cain Velasquez after his arrest for attempted murder last week.

Last week, Cain Velasquez was charged with attempted murder as well as charges of assault with a deadly weapon, assault with a firearm, shooting at a motor vehicle, and willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle after he attempted to shoot a man who allegedly molested a relative.

As Velasquez fired rounds at the vehicle carrying his target, Harry Eugene Goularte, he instead shot the man’s stepfather, who is hospitalized but is expected to survive.

When the reason for Velasquez’s alleged attempt at Goularte’s life was revealed, many in the MMA community voiced their support for the former UFC champion. This includes fighters past and present, such as Israel Adesanya, Derek Brunson, and WMMA pioneer Ronda Rousey.

During a recent installment of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan also spoke up in defense of Velasquez, even describing what he wished the heavyweight legend had done to Goularte instead of shooting at him. (h/t MMA Junkie)

“I mean, my only wish is that he did it with his hands,” Rogan said. “My only wish is that he just ran the car off the road, pulled that guy out of the f*cking car, and beat him to death. F*ck you.”

Colby Covington: ‘Free Cain Velasquez’

Cain Velasquez Mugshot

During the UFC 272 ceremonial weigh-ins and again after his victory over Jorge Masvidal at the pay-per-view, Colby Covington told Joe Rogan how happy he was to see him back to work in the UFC after his recent controversies. By all appearances, that made Covington and Rogan both, as the longtime UFC commentator didn’t miss a beat when back on the job.

Speaking at the UFC 272 post-fight press conference, Covington also was on the same page with Rogan on the matter of Cain Velasquez.

Covington has been very vocal in his support for law enforcement and calling people, namely Jorge Masvidal, “criminals.” However, when it comes to Velasquez, it appears the former interim UFC welterweight champion believes this is a special case.

“Let’s talk about Cain Velasquez. Free Cain. What he did, a lot of people wouldn’t have done the same thing, but I respect the shit out of him,” Covington said. “I mean, having your kid be molested, I mean, we talk about that all the time, like we would do that. But he was in that same situation and he actually did it. So free Cain, Cain Velasquez, much respect and love, and I hope you get out soon.”

Reports have not confirmed that the alleged victim was Velasquez’s child. Due to the fact that the alleged victim is a minor, her identity is being withheld. \

Despite Covington’s wishes, Velasquez remains held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail. If convicted on the charges, he faces 20 years to life in prison.

Velasquez is set to be arraigned next week, and MMA News will bring you all the latest on that developing story.

Do you agree with Colby Covington’s and Joe Rogan’s support for Cain Velasquez?