Colby Covington Will Streetfight Dustin Poirier On One Condition

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has upped the ante on his callout of former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier by adding a stipulation.

Last weekend, Covington returned to the pay-per-view stage for the second time in four months. Following another failed attempt at dethroning reigning 170-pound king Kamaru Usman, “Chaos” was looking to maintain his #1 spot in the division and hopes of a trilogy with the champ alive against bitter rival and former teammate Jorge Masvidal.

After 25 minutes of action, dominated by the 34-year-old barring a fourth-round knockdown, Covington was awarded a unanimous decision victory. In his post-fight interview, the former interim welterweight titleholder had one name on his lips, “The Diamond.”

Covington: Poirier Has To Let The World Watch

Poirier, another of Covington’s former American Top Team teammates, has been going back and forth with the controversial 170lber for quite some time.

Having moved past Conor McGregor‘s famed trash talk by defeating the Irishman twice in 2021, Poirier might have hoped for a rest from the attacks on his family. Covington has ensured that’s not the case, consistently insulting the Louisianan’s wife and child.

Following his victory over “Gamebred,” Covington directed his attention away from the Miami native and back to Poirier. Reminding the two-time lightweight title challenger of his “on sight” statement again, “Chaos” pleaded with Poirier to act on his words.

He also expressed a willingness to meet “The Diamond” in a street fight, providing Poirier lets the world watch. Of course, he couldn’t deliver that callout without a personal insult. This time it came in the form of an insinuation of a sexual relationship between Poirier’s wife and McGregor.

“Let’s do it, bro. You said it’s on sight, man. Let’s do it, man,” said Covington during his appearance at the post-fight press conference. “Stop talking reckless to the media, man. If I talk to the media and say things, I come out here and I back it up. I’m a man of my words.

“So we can do it anywhere. We don’t have to do it in the UFC Octagon,” he added. “If he wants to do it in a park or in the street, my only one stipulation is he let the world watch and enjoy themselves, just like he does when Conor’s in bed with his wife.”

Opening odds via @betonline_ag:



Colby Covington -600

Dustin Poirier +425 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) March 7, 2022

Poirier has previously stated that fans will never see him share the cage with Covington in the UFC. However, he hasn’t shut down Covington’s desired clash outside the promotion. Streetfight, anyone?

Would you pay to see a streetfight between Colby Covington and Dustin Poirier?