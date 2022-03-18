Covington Shares Evidence Of Masvidal Allegedly Attempting Eye Poke

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington has hit back at Jorge Masvidal after the latter accused him of an intentional eye poke at UFC 272.

Covington defeated Masvidal via a unanimous decision in their UFC 272 grudge match. The two former American Top Team teammates turned bitter rivals had been on each other’s nerves for years ahead of their eventual showdown.

Masvidal has stated that he wants revenge against Covington and shared the aftermath of an alleged eye poke that he suffered in their matchup. After getting word of Masvidal’s accusation of Covington being a “cheating f***” for the eye poke, Covington shared an image of Masvidal possibly attempting an eye poke of his own.

“At least you tried…” Covington posted.

The banter between Covington and Masvidal has appeared to escalate since the fight. The two nearly brawled after the fight came to a close at UFC 272, and Masvidal has threatened to finish his beef with Covington on the streets of Miami.

Covington has called for a fight with another former ATT teammate, Dustin Poirier, although it’s unclear whether or not Poirier will make the move to 170. Covington is looking to potentially get a third matchup with UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman with another win streak.

Masvidal has lost three-straight bouts, with his last victory coming against Nate Diaz for the BMF title at UFC 244. Nevertheless, he’s squashed retirement speculation and appears ready to return to the Octagon later this year.

Do you believe Jorge Masvidal attempted to eye poke Colby Covington in retaliation?