Colby Covington Demands To Be Paid More Than Jorge Masvidal Now

Colby Covington wants to get paid more than his rival Jorge Masvidal following their grudge match at UFC 272.

Covington put on arguably one of the best performances of his career against Masvidal in the main event. He outstruck Masvidal on the feet statistically and smothered him on the ground to control the fight and earn a unanimous decision victory.

Before the grudge match, Masvidal and the UFC came to terms on a new deal that made him among the highest-paid fighters in the promotion. Now, Covington wants a bigger piece of the pie following his recent performances inside the Octagon.

During his UFC 272 post-fight press conference, Covington stated that he feels he deserves more money from the promotion after his dominant win over Masvidal

“I’d love it, I think I deserve it,” Covington said. “Jorge just signed his contract right before the right because he knew he was going to get his ass whooped. He wasn’t going to have any leverage or power to negotiate after I whoop his ass on Monday morning, so I want to be paid more than Jorge Masvidal now. He likes to rub that in this face that ‘oh I make more money, and this and that’. First off, no he doesn’t because he pays half of it to Maritza his ex-wife. So he doesn’t make more money than me. But secondly, I need to make more money than Jorge. He’s a flash in the pan, two-pump chump like his ex-wife Maritza said.

Colby Covington

“He’s 37 years old, I just turned 34 years old just before this fight. I’m in my prime, getting better every single day, and you haven’t seen the best of me. So I still got a long career ahead of me.”

Covington called out another former American Top Team teammate, Dustin Poirier following his win over Masvidal. Poirier has said in the past that he intends to move up to 170 pounds for his next fights, but it’s unclear if that’ll come to fruition.

Covington is expecting to return to the cage later this year and wants to be paid adequately for his efforts. This could potentially set up negotiations on a new deal between Covington and the UFC as soon as this week.

