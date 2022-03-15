Conor McGregor Sends Donation To Couple Hurt In Pedestrian-Car Crash

Conor McGregor has earned loads of money over his illustrious career, and he recently donated to help a couple suffering from a recent accident.

Mick and Michelle Cardiff were out for a leisurely walk when a car involved in an accident swerved off the road and hit both of them. Mick underwent a leg amputation while Michelle has undergone a slew of surgeries stemming from the accident near Dublin, IE.

As has become increasingly more common in recent years, friends and family of the Cardiff’s made a GoFundMe page to help with the medical expenses. The goal of €40,000 was surpassed after McGregor covered half of the desired fund with a €20,000 donation.

Michelle & Mick Cardiff

This isn’t the first time that McGregor has used his large fortune to help those less financially capable. Last December, he donated $11,000 to help support a Bellator MMA fighter who was paralyzed from a training accident last summer.

Before that, McGregor helped an Irish woman with a €10,000 donation during her battle with breast cancer. The 35-year-old Gemma Devoy has recently begun chemotherapy, largely due to McGregor’s generosity.

McGregor was named to the Forbes’ highest-earning athlete of 2021, despite competing just twice last year in back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. He’s currently working towards a return to the UFC Octagon later this year, potentially as soon as this summer.

Do you believe Conor McGregor does not get enough recognition for his charitable donations?