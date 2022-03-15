Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Conor McGregor Sends Donation To Couple Hurt In Pedestrian-Car Crash

By Curtis Calhoun
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor has earned loads of money over his illustrious career, and he recently donated to help a couple suffering from a recent accident.

Mick and Michelle Cardiff were out for a leisurely walk when a car involved in an accident swerved off the road and hit both of them. Mick underwent a leg amputation while Michelle has undergone a slew of surgeries stemming from the accident near Dublin, IE.

As has become increasingly more common in recent years, friends and family of the Cardiff’s made a GoFundMe page to help with the medical expenses. The goal of €40,000 was surpassed after McGregor covered half of the desired fund with a €20,000 donation.

This isn’t the first time that McGregor has used his large fortune to help those less financially capable. Last December, he donated $11,000 to help support a Bellator MMA fighter who was paralyzed from a training accident last summer.

Before that, McGregor helped an Irish woman with a €10,000 donation during her battle with breast cancer. The 35-year-old Gemma Devoy has recently begun chemotherapy, largely due to McGregor’s generosity.

McGregor was named to the Forbes’ highest-earning athlete of 2021, despite competing just twice last year in back-to-back losses to Dustin Poirier. He’s currently working towards a return to the UFC Octagon later this year, potentially as soon as this summer.

Do you believe Conor McGregor does not get enough recognition for his charitable donations?

Curtis Calhoun
Curtis Calhoun is an MMA Journalist based in Seattle, Washington. After a longtime dream of becoming a sports journalist, he was able to accomplish his goals upon graduating from Washington State University in 2016. When he's not working; he enjoys Biking, Hiking, Reading, and exploring throughout the Pacific Northwest.
