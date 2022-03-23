Report: Conor McGregor Arrested In Ireland For Dangerous Driving

Conor McGregor was reportedly arrested in Ireland Tuesday on the charge of dangerous driving.

According to the Irish Independent, McGregor was driving his Bentley Continental GT along the N4 between Lucan and Palmerstown when he was pulled over and arrested for multiple traffic violations. Additionally, McGregor’s vehicle was reportedly seized but later returned to him after he was released on bail.

McGregor is scheduled to appear in court next month to respond to these charges.

McGregor also faced speeding charges in 2017, where was fined $440. And in 2018, his notorious driving led to him losing his license after driving over 154km/h in a 100km/h zone.

The maximum penalty for a dangerous driving conviction is a fine of up to €5,000, a six-month prison sentence, or both.

A Gardai spokesperson issued the following statement on the incident:

“Gardaí arrested a man aged in his 30s in relation an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area yesterday evening, Tuesday 22nd March 2022. The man was taken to Lucan Garda Station where he was later charged. He has been released pending an appearance before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.”

As McGregor sorts out this latest legal hurdle, he is also in the middle of a civil case involving a woman who has accused the UFC star of sexual assault.

Professionally, McGregor is making progress towards an Octagon return later this year, where he hopes to compete for the UFC welterweight championship.

