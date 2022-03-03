Conor McGregor Expresses Interest In Buying Chelsea FC

UFC superstar Conor McGregor is interested in pitching an offer to buy Chelsea Football Club after the club’s owner put it up for sale this week.

McGregor is expected to return to the Octagon later this year after suffering a nasty leg break at UFC 264. He’s been focusing on his recovery while enjoying his usual lavish lifestyle leading up to his eventual return to the cage.

McGregor topped the Forbes’ Top 100 highest-earning athletes in 2021, over top athletes such as footballers Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. His earnings skyrocketed following his rise to UFC supremacy along with his ‘money fight’ with Floyd Mayweather in the boxing ring.

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich announced this week that he intends to put Chelsea FC up for sale amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It appears that McGregor is one of the top names who has teased interest in pitching an offer to Abramovich.

In a recent tweet, McGregor screenshotted a text conversation with an unknown colleague expressing his interest in buying Chelsea FC.

“I wish to explore this,” McGregor tweeted.

Just last year, McGregor teased a potential investment in other Football clubs such as Celtic and Manchester United. McGregor was also present for the 2018 FIFA World Cup when it was held in Russia.

McGregor intends to keep building his financial portfolio and continue to separate himself amongst the highest-earning athletes in the world. We should know sooner rather than later whether or not McGregor will purchase a stake of Chelsea FC.

Do you think Conor McGregor will purchase Chelsea FC?