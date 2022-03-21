Update Provided On Civil Case Against Conor McGregor

A pre-trial evidence discovery order was granted on Monday in the civil case involving Conor McGregor and an alleged rape victim in Ireland.

The plaintiff, an unnamed woman, is in the process of suing McGregor for personal injuries after an alleged sexual assault took place at McGregor’s penthouse suite in 2018. McGregor has denied all accusations against him and he was not criminally charged after the alleged incident.

The granted discovery of documents and other materials such as CCTV footage could be used by her legal team to prove her claim that McGregor sexually assaulted her.

McGregor and an unidentified associate are being sued by the victim in the civil case. The victim has alleged that she and McGregor grew up together in the same neighborhood and had exchanged “flirtatious” direct messages on social media before the encounter.

The discovery process of the civil case is expected to be completed within the next 10 weeks.

On December 9, 2018, the victim and the unidentified friend were sent a vehicle by McGregor back to his suite. After allegedly taking cocaine in the vehicle, the victim and McGregor’s friend entered the suite when McGregor then allegedly attempted to force a sexual act.

The woman has also alleged that McGregor’s friend sexually assaulted her the following day. She was rushed to a hospital by her mother after returning home and treated for bruising and sexual assault. Local police opted not to press charges against McGregor and his associate.

McGregor is in the process of planning his UFC comeback in 2022 and has teased a return at welterweight against Kamaru Usman. He has recently downplayed the idea of a return to 155 pounds following his leg break against Dustin Poirier in their UFC 264 trilogy last year.

