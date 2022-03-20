Archives: McGregor Involved In Bar Fight With Brazilian Fan? (2015)

Yesterday, we ran a story of Conor McGregor singing the praises of old rival José Aldo in defense of his former rival against those who have ‘forgotten’ him. On this day seven years ago, however, their feud was at peak levels.

In fact, if taken seriously, McGregor was even feuding with some random countrymen of Aldo, including in an alleged pub brawl that predated the infamous pub punch that McGregor was charged for four years later.

The following article is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MARCH 20, 2015, 12:47 PM]

At the UFC 189 “World Tour” press conference in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Friday, an interesting exchange took place between Conor McGregor and a Brazilian fan.

During the fan portion of the question-and-answer session, one fan, in particular, claimed that he got punched by McGregor at a “pub” on Thursday night. He continued by taunting McGregor, saying “he’s still here.”

McGregor responded, “you cried like a bitch, I remember you!”

Whether or not this was a fan joking around and McGregor simply went along with it, remains to be seen, but McGregor and UFC President Dana White, both of whom, along with UFC Featherweight Champion José Aldo, were all in attendance to promote their UFC 189 main event, sure had big smiles on their face.

For those who missed it, you can watch the first stop in the UFC 189 “World Tour” press conference below.

Headlined by the UFC Featherweight Championship bout between Aldo and McGregor, with a co-main event of Robbie Lawler vs. Rory MacDonald for the UFC Welterweight Championship, UFC 189 takes place on Saturday, July 11th in Las Vegas, Nevada.