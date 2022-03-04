Conor McGregor Goes On Twitter Rampage About Islam Makhachev

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor went after Islam Makhachev on social media regarding talks of a fight between them.

McGregor is focused on a return to the Octagon later this year after a nasty leg break he suffered against Dustin Poirier last summer at UFC 264. Makhachev is coming off of his 10th straight win over short-notice replacement Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 49, after he was originally supposed to face Beneil Dariush.

McGregor has a long history with Makhachev’s coach and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov. McGregor fell to Nurmagomedov via fourth-round submission at UFC 229 after a series of personal attacks in the buildup.

Following his win over Green, Makhachev hinted at wanting a title shot next but also an “easy” fight against McGregor. UFC President Dana White most recently shut down the idea of Makhachev fighting for the title next.

McGregor began his attack on Makhachev by expressing interest in a future fight between the two of them.

I’ll fight that shit stain makchavich, no sweat. Embarrassing g’n’p the other night imo. Pitiful punching. And then bottles the rda fight after mouthing of him lol. Embarrassing. Watch when I come back. Same as before.

Anyone. Any weight. Anywhere.

Game full of shit stains. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

“I’ll fight that shit stain makchavich, no sweat,” McGregor said. “Embarrassing g’n’p the other night IMO. Pitiful punching. And then bottles the RDA fight after mouthing of him lol. Embarrassing. Watch when I come back. Same as before. Anyone. Any weight. Anywhere. Game full of shit stains.”

McGregor went on to discredit Makhachev’s most recent win over Green at UFC Vegas 49.

Full mount g’n’p and the guy bounces up not a scratch, huggin and kissin. Talkin bout thanks for the match etc. If that’s me there’s holes left in their head like they been smacked with a sock full of golf balls. Don’t even know where they are. Caramel butter skin strikes again! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

Am I the only one that sees this stuff for what it is or what’s the craic ?

Not a scratch, man. Embarrassing! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 4, 2022

“Full mount g’n’p and the guy bounces up not a scratch, huggin and kissing,” McGregor said. “Talkin bout thanks for the match etc. If that’s me there’s holes left in their head like they been smacked with a sock full of golf balls. Don’t even know where they are. Caramel butter skin strikes again!

“Am I the only one that sees this stuff for what it is or what’s the craic ?

Not a scratch, man. Embarrassing!”

Makhachev had been rumored to be a short-notice opponent against Rafael dos Anjos before he allegedly turned the fight down. dos Anjos will now face Renato Moicano in the UFC 272 co-main event.

McGregor has previously said that he expects a title shot upon his MMA return, and a matchup with Makhachev could be an option as well. It seems that this could only be the beginning of a new rivalry between McGregor and Makhachev.

Do you think we’ll see Conor McGregor vs. Islam Makhachev in 2022?