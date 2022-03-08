Donald Trump Jr & Candace Owens Show Support For Bryce Mitchell

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell has a couple of notable fans in the political world in Donald Trump Jr. and Candace Owens.

Mitchell put on arguably a career-best performance against Edson Barboza at UFC 272. He smothered Barboza on the ground with his wrestling and was able to eliminate Barboza’s advances on the feet.

In the leadup to UFC 272, Mitchell made his voice heard on a variety of issues. He even gave an elaborate take on the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During his UFC 272 pre-fight press conference, Mitchell said that he hopes the conflict doesn’t escalate into a global war and that he doesn’t intend to fight overseas if the U.S. government were to ever require it. After getting word of Mitchell’s comments, Trump Jr. endorsed Mitchell’s views on the issue.

“I’m with him!!!” Trump Jr. said of Mitchell.

Trump Jr. wasn’t the only political figure who liked what Mitchell had to say. Owens, a well-known conservative political commentator, gave a glowing review of Mitchell’s stance.

Finally, a foreign policy perspective that is infinitely more comprehensive than those presented by our war-mongering politicians, propagandist journals, and criminal Biden & Clinton families combined. https://t.co/V1jXWhjhWU — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 5, 2022

Finally, a foreign policy perspective that is infinitely more comprehensive than those presented by our war-mongering politicians, propagandist journals, and criminal Biden & Clinton families combined,” Owens said.

While Mitchell’s views on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been praised by many, some of his other views haven’t come without controversy. In a recent interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, he said that recent mass shootings around the United States were an inside job.

Nevertheless, Mitchell has also been praised for his intentions to donate half of his UFC 272 purse to youth in his native Arkansas. UFC President Dana White has since said that he intends to cover the amount that Mitchell previously intended on giving away to his local community.

As Mitchell’s star power continues to rise, so will the audience he’ll garner to hear his views on societal issues. For now, he already appears to have two willing endorsers in Owens and Trump Jr.

