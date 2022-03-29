Daniel Cormier: Jon Jones Is Right To Fire Back At Chael Sonnen

Daniel Cormier believes long-time nemesis Jon Jones is justified in slinging mud right back at Chael P. Sonnen.

If you were to take a poll on what has been Jon Jones’ biggest feud both on camera and in the media, there are two perennial nominees who would stand the test of time: Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen. Ironically, one of those two nemeses is now coming to the defense of Jones as his rivalry with the other enters a new, dramatic chapter.

Jon Jones is no stranger to making headlines all on his own. His numerous stumbles with the law and drug-test controversies have given his critics plenty of material over the years.

In the case of Cormier and Sonnen, who have both become active MMA commentators, they have remained vocal about Jones’ missteps over the years.

Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones is arguably the biggest feud in UFC history. However, Chael Sonnen vs. Jon Jones may well be the biggest feud in MMA media history.

Sonnen has mocked, roasted, and criticized Jones perhaps more harshly and consistently than anyone else. This was no different after Jones’ latest controversy, with Jones being accused of domestic battery and Sonnen once again weighing in with a take that was unfavorable of Jones.

Now that Jones has had the domestic battery charge dismissed and Sonnen now finds himself in the headlines for allegedly attacking a couple in a wild, unprovoked rampage, Jones has not sat idly by.

Not only has he commented on the irony of Sonnen now finding himself with major allegations lodged against him, but he has also questioned the MMA media and some of his critics for why they have not been as vocal about Sonnen’s case as they were his.

Considering how regularly Sonnen has taken Jones to task for his many missteps, Cormier doesn’t blame his long-time rival for taking the low road when placed in the driver’s seat for a change.

“What I care about is now, the man that sat up there for years, Chael, has allowed for himself to be judged by a man that has truly been just the butt of everyone’s jokes for so long. So I asked myself, guys, are we adults? Yes, we are. But in this instance, do I think that Jones would act like one? Absolutely not. Is he wrong for not acting like one? Absolutely not,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel.

“I know I’ve done a lot of shit in my life, and I have done things to people. But when I get myself in that situation where they have the opportunity to be in the driver’s seat, I don’t expect a higher behavior from them. I’m not surprised that Jones is taking shots at Chael right now. Because every time that Jones found himself in those issues—and that was a multitude of times—Chael was there to judge.”

Cormier admits that he and Jones have not always exactly been mature and ‘adult’ about their issues, but generally speaking, DC says that he and Jones did not get too personal with one another. However, with Sonnen and Jones, all bets have always been off, especially from the Sonnen side.

So now that Jones finds himself in a rare position to fire some shots back at “The Bad Guy,” Cormier asks: Who could blame him?

“Jones is right. When you have been the brunt of that, and if I find myself in his shoe, and he judges me for it, he’s right because of the way that we have treated him over the course of time.” – Daniel Cormier

Cormier was sure to state that he does not know if Sonnen is guilty of what he has been accused of, the same way he does not know if Jones is really a domestic abuser. His main point is that Sonnen allowed himself to be in a situation where he can be judged in the same fashion he and so many others have judged Jones over the years.

Chael Sonnen is due in court on April 30 to respond to a battery lawsuit brought against him by a couple. He also must appear in court on April 27 in relation to the 11 criminal charges associated with the alleged incident, including a felony battery by strangulation charge.

Jon Jones is currently looking to put his latest legal woes behind him and realize his self-proclaimed destiny of becoming UFC heavyweight champion.

