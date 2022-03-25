Paulo Costa Advises Masvidal Not To “Drop The Soap” After Recent Arrest

Paulo Costa is offering some advice to Jorge Masvidal following the Miamian’s recent arrest.

This week, Jorge Masvidal was arrested on a felony battery charge along with criminal mischief in connection to his alleged assault of Colby Covington. If convicted on the battery charge, he could face up to 15 years in prison.

Suffice it to say, this is a grim prospect for anyone, let alone someone who is fresh off a new, lucrative UFC contract.

Paulo Costa, a UFC fighter who, not unlike Covington, has a heel status that is progressively growing, took to Twitter to offer some NSFW advice for Masvidal in the event he is convicted.

Be strong Masvidal . Dot get the soap 🧼 on the ground https://t.co/sg7gkPySjx — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) March 24, 2022

“Be strong Masvidal. (Don’t) drop the soap on the ground,” the Brazilian tweeted.

Masvidal is due to appear in court for the first time on April 21. Perhaps at this time, we will have a better idea of whether or not he will need to consider Costa’s advice.

Masvidal has pleaded not guilty to the charges, though, so he will no doubt do everything in his power to avoid facing any jail time at all.

Paulo Costa most recently competed in 2021 in a loss to Marvin Vettori. Prior to that, ironically, some would argue that Costa did the MMA version of “dropping the soap,” if you will, when Israel Adesanya dry humped him after a statement TKO victory.

What are your thoughts on Paulo Costa’s “advice” to Jorge Masvidal?