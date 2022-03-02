Covington Claims Jędrzejczyk’s Beef With Him Stems From DM Rejection

Colby Covington says he knows why Joanna Jędrzejczyk does not take kindly to him, and it is because he rejected her advances years ago.

Colby Covington and Joanna Jędrzejczyk are two individuals who have very strong, alpha personalities. They aren’t afraid to say what is on their minds, even if it isn’t necessarily the popular thing to say at a given moment.

At one point, another thing they had in common is that they shared the same gym of American Top Team (ATT). Today, Jędrzejczyk continues to train out of ATT, but Covington parted ways with the gym when his feud with Masvidal became unmanageable.

While Covington was still at ATT, he and Jędrzejczyk butted heads, and the two have exchanged some shots since his exit as well.

Covington Claims He Rejected Jędrzejczyk’s Advances

In a recent interview with ESPN, Jorge Masvidal wondered why Covington would be talking trash about a woman at all, especially since there is no chance of the two ever fighting and generating money inside the Octagon.

Now, in his own sit-down interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Covington is addressing why he’s been critical of Jędrzejczyk while attributing her animosity towards him as being rooted in a woman scorned.

“No journalist out there can go look at the timeline of events of who started running their mouth first,” Covington began. “I never said nothing to Joanna. I never said nothing to Dustin [Poirier]. They started getting jealous of my success and that I was rising up.

“And they’re such egomaniacs, they didn’t like that someone was next to them in the gym that was on that same level in the UFC. So they started trashing me in the media. ‘Oh, [BLEEP] Colby and his antics! Oh, he’s a piece of [BLEEP] person! Dirtbag, blah, blah!’ OK, yeah, you wanna say things about me? Don’t think I’m not gonna say the truth right back to you.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk

“So of course, I’m gonna come back at “The Boobie Woman” Joanna. You’re talking [BLEEP] about me before I’m getting ready for a title fight. I’ve never said one thing about you. I don’t care about you. You used to send me DMs after training, wanting to flirt with me and go out on dates. Just because I didn’t give you attention, Joanna, don’t get mad at me and talk [BLEEP].”

This is not the first time Covington has made claims about his dating life intertwining with his professional life. Last year, he said that he had sexual relations with UFC strawweight Polyana Viana, a claim the Brazilian described as “revolting.”

Regarding Jędrzejczyk, if Covington is to be believed, then it was him who found the thought of extracurricular activities with a colleague to be “revolting.” Should Covington’s remarks reach “The Boogeywoman,” a response could soon follow.

One thing for certain is that Jędrzejczyk will be cheering on Jorge Masvidal this Saturday when he takes to the Octagon with “ATT on his back” into his grudge match against the man who many team members consider persona non grata around the reputable gym.

What are your thoughts on Colby Covington’s comments about Joanna Jędrzejczyk?