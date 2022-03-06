Sunday, March 6, 2022
HomeNewsUFC News

Fighters React To Covington Defeating Masvidal At UFC 272

By Clyde Aidoo
Masvidal Covington UFC 272
Masvidal Covington UFC 272

Colby Covington got the last word in his grudge match against Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272.

After two years of trash talk and beef, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally settled their rivalry at UFC 272 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Covington emerged from the war victorious after a hard-fought five rounds that saw him mostly use his wrestling to get the better of his ex-teammate, but he also had some moments on the feet.

You can catch the highlights from the main event below.

If you placed money on a touch of gloves, that wasn’t a wise bet.

Here’s a look at some of Covington’s wrestling skills that were on display.

Masvidal nearly stole the fight in the fourth round with this big moment:

No hugging it out after this one.

Colby Covington calls out Dustin Poirier.

Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to the UFC 272 main event.

UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Results & Highlights

MMA News is providing ongoing coverage of UFC 272. We’ve got you covered with live results, video highlights, and post-fight tidbits.

Related Articles
Clyde Aidoohttps://clydeaidoo.com/
Clyde Aidoo has been the managing editor and lead writer of MMA News since 2021 and a staff member since 2018. He holds a master's degree in English from the University of Las Vegas, Nevada, and has had publications featured in Kirkus Reviews and the Midwest Book Review. Clyde currently makes his home in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Latest MMA News

Thanks for visiting MMANews.com, a leading source for MMA & UFC News since 2002.
Follow us on FacebookTwitter, YouTube and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC