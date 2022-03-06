Fighters React To Covington Defeating Masvidal At UFC 272

Colby Covington got the last word in his grudge match against Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 272.
After two years of trash talk and beef, Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal finally settled their rivalry at UFC 272 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Covington emerged from the war victorious after a hard-fought five rounds that saw him mostly use his wrestling to get the better of his ex-teammate, but he also had some moments on the feet.
You can catch the highlights from the main event below.
If you placed money on a touch of gloves, that wasn’t a wise bet.
Here’s a look at some of Covington’s wrestling skills that were on display.
Masvidal nearly stole the fight in the fourth round with this big moment:
No hugging it out after this one.
Colby Covington calls out Dustin Poirier.
Now, let’s see how fighters reacted to the UFC 272 main event.
UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal Results & Highlights
