Covington: Jake Paul Proved He Lacked Integrity By Turning On Masvidal

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has slammed Jake Paul for ‘turning his back’ on Jorge Masvidal, claiming it proves the YouTuber-turned-boxer lacks integrity.

Across the past two years, Paul has transitioned from an online celebrity and former Disney star to a mainstream name in combat sports. He’s done so by amassing an unblemished 5-0 record in the ring, a résumé that includes victories over two former MMA champions.

Prior to back-to-back wins against former UFC welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley, “The Problem Child” shared the ring with former ONE and Bellator 170-pound king Ben Askren. In preparation for that clash, Paul worked with Masvidal, who knows a thing or two about beating “Funky” having knocked him out in just five seconds in 2019.

After the pair’s training session was shown online, and with Paul even face-timing “Gamebred” during a pre-fight press conference, it appeared the pair were new-found friends. Fast-forward to 2022 and Paul has repeatedly called for a fight with Masvidal and consistently slammed him online.

What changed? Well, the spark appeared to be a pre-fight prediction from Masvidal. Ahead of Paul’s bout with Woodley last August, the UFC’s ‘BMF’ titleholder suggested his former welterweight peer would ‘kill’ Paul inside the squared circle.

Despite that comment, Masvidal’s arch-rival and former teammate Covington believes Paul’s subsequent decision to ‘turn his back’ on the Miami native showed a lot about the 25-year-old’s “honor.”

Covington: I Can’t Respect Someone Like Paul

During a recent appearance on the Nelk Boys’ Full Send Podcast, Covington appeared to side with his bitter foe in regards to Masvidal’s rivalry with Paul.

After revealing “The Problem Child” had approached him about potentially training together, “Chaos” suggested he was happy to have avoided any interaction given how Paul treated his fellow ranked UFC welterweight.

“I know Jake Paul don’t want none of this. I’d be interested (in fighting Paul), but he’s not gonna be interested,” said Covington. “He was trying to play buddy-buddy with me. He was hitting me up in the DMs after I beat Woodley, and he was like, ‘Oh, yo bro, we should train sometime in Miami, blah, blah, blah.’ But then he started training with Jorge and you saw how that got sour, and he kinda turned his back and kinda threw him under the bus… The guy has no integrity. He has no honor. I can’t respect someone like that.”

Covington’s remarks come in the wake of his own back and forth with Masvidal coming to a head. The pair met inside the Octagon at UFC 272 earlier this month, where the former interim champion emerged victorious on the scorecards.

It’s interesting to note that Masvidal believes his rivalry with Covington originates from the controversial 170lber’s actions, including an alleged missed payment to a coach and constant public trash talk. With that in mind, some would perhaps point to a certain level of irony in Covington’s latest remarks.

Just last week, a street altercation proved the animosity is far from dissipated. Masvidal was taken into custody after allegedly sucker-punching Covington at a Miami restaurant.

While Paul labeled “Gamebred” a “b*tch” for the apparent attack, the Ohio native didn’t receive a similar level of support from Covington in regards to his own ongoing feud with Masvidal.

