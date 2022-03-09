Covington Uses Masvidal’s “Headline” Against Him In Post-Fight Gloat

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington isn’t afraid to rub it in against Jorge Masvidal after their grudge match at UFC 272.

Covington used his superior wrestling combined with his activity on the feet to defeat Masvidal at UFC 272. Except for a few brief moments from Masvidal, Covington was able to out-work and out-pace Masvidal over five rounds of action.

Covington and Masvidal shared quite the heated buildup to their fight. The former American Top Team teammates and friends turned bitter rivals got personal with their pre-fight trash talk.

The pre-fight banter included a post-fight headline prediction that Masvidal made leading up to the event. He predicted that Covington would be in “critical condition, might not fully make it” after squaring off in the Octagon.

After getting the better of Masvidal at UFC 272, Covington took to Instagram to throw Masvidal’s earlier ‘headline’ back at him.

“Street Judas’ career in critical condition, might not make it,” Covington said in a post.

Jorge Masvidal Squashes Retirement Talk Following Loss To Colby Covington

As Covington alluded to, some fans opined that it may be time for Masvidal to begin to think about retiring from MMA altogether after his third-straight defeat. But in a recent Instagram post, he squashed the notion that he’s done competing inside the Octagon.

“I will be back far from over!” Masvidal said.

Before the loss to Covington, Masvidal had lost back-to-back welterweight title shots against Kamaru Usman. His second matchup with Usman resulted in a vicious knockout defeat.

Masvidal is hoping to work his way back to the welterweight title picture and another potential fight with Covington down the line. He’ll look to earn his first win since 2019 later this year.

