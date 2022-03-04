Covington: Masvidal Will Be Hungrier For This Fight Than Any In Career

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington is expecting a hungry Jorge Masvidal to enter the Octagon when they collide at UFC 272.

Covington will be taking on another fight involving bad blood something he has become accustomed to at this point. Yet, it appears to be at a boiling point between the two in the build-up to this bout as comes with the pair being former best friends.

With that, Covington is expecting Masvidal to be hungrier than ever when the two settle the score on March 5th. Speaking on the similarities between Masvidal and his last opponent Kamaru Usman to Yahoo Sports, Covington had the following to say.

“It’s tough to draw comparisons because we fight differently,” said Covington. “I’m a southpaw. Usman’s an orthodox. So I can’t take fights from different fights from the past and think that that’s gonna be the same guy. I think Jorges is gonna be hungrier for this fight than he’s ever been for any fight in the history of his career. So I don’t take much from those fights.”

The 34-year-old went toe-to-toe with Usman at UFC 268 in a competitive five-round fight. Where for the second time between the two, the UFC welterweight champion edged a decision victory over his foe. Despite the verdict, ‘Chaos’ still believes he had done enough on the night to earn the title.

“I know I went neck and neck with the pound-for-pound (best) fighter in the world. A lot of people in the world thought I won that fight. I thought I won rounds 3, 4, and 5. The people in the arena at Madison Square Garden thought I won three, four, and five.

“It just sucks that the three stooges sitting cageside in the judges’ desk decided to score him winning by one (more) round against me, one little measly round. But he didn’t prove that he was some dominant pound-for-pound fighter, and I showed why I’m the #1 ranked fighter in the world,” said Covington.

It appears Covington is uninterested in facing Usman for a third time. With the #1 ranked UFC welterweight openly speaking of his interest in going up a weight class to face Israel Adesanya instead.

For now, Covington will have to remain focused if he is to get past the man labeled the ‘BMF’ in their grudge fight at UFC 272.

Who do you see coming out on top between Jorge Mascvidal an Colby Covington?