Watch: Covington & Masvidal Have Heated Face-To-Face Interview

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal had a heated face-to-face interview leading up to their highly-anticipated UFC 272 grudge match.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have been trash-talking one another for two years now ever since their falling out as former teammates and close friends. Finally, the two had an opportunity to address one another on camera in a virtual face-to-face interview hosted by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on the Stephen A’s World show on ESPN+.

Earlier this week, there was a sneak peek of the interview began circulating. Tuesday, an extended clip became available.

Below, you can find the major talking points from the contentious segment:

The matter of Colby Covington opting to wear sunglasses

What happened to their friendship?

Masvidal predicts Covington will be without his “fake teeth” on Monday.

Covington calls Masvidal a deadbeat dad and a criminal

Covington is confident heading into the fight because Masvidal is a “bum” who’s been beat up by everybody

Interview then reaches a boiling point, both parties talking over one another for extended stretch

Masvidal not considering losing an option, promises to return to Stephen A’s World after the fight to dish more dirt on Covington

We will all find out who will get the last word when Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal meet this Saturday inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada during the UFC 272 main event.

You can catch the full clip from the face-to-face interview between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal below.