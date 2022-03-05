Covington Takes One Last Personal Shot At Masvidal & ATT Pre-UFC 272

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington wanted to get a final message across to Jorge Masvidal before their grudge match at UFC 272.

After months and years of brewing tensions between Covington and Masvidal, they’ll finally get the opportunity to prove themselves in the Octagon in the UFC 272 headliner. The former friends turned rivals have engaged in quite the mental warfare over time, especially during fight week.

A chaotic UFC 272 pre-fight press conference was followed up by an intense staredown at the ceremonial weigh-ins. Covington and Masvidal came face to face one last time before their highly-anticipated matchup.

An excess of security personnel and UFC President Dana White separated the two sides from engaging in a physical altercation, but the battle continued shortly after their faceoff. Covington has been on Masvidal’s nerves, invoking Masvidal’s personal life and his ex-wife.

Just hours before his fight with Masvidal, Covington took an opportunity to take a final shot at his UFC 272 opponent along with his former coach Mike Brown.

Hey @GamebredFighter you looked real nervous bud… Maybe you should try that juiced up little drug addict Mike Browns favorite trick to take the edge off and fight on some GHB. Yeah I said GHB, but Brown did HGH too because he’s a nut less bitch just like you. #ufc272 — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) March 5, 2022

“Hey [Jorge Masvidal] you looked real nervous bud…” Covington said. “Maybe you should try that juiced up little drug addict Mike Browns favorite trick to take the edge off and fight on some GHB. Yeah I said GHB, but Brown did HGH too because he’s a nut less b**ch just like you.”

Brown is one of Masvidal’s main coaches and is arguably the closest to the welterweight star. Covington accused Brown of being a drug addict at the pre-fight press conference and doubled down on his stance in this most recent tweet.

Covington and Masvidal used to be teammates and friends at American Top Team in Florida. This was before the amicable relations between the two shattered following an alleged failed payout to a coach by Covington and a series of near-brawls at the gym.

Brown recently confirmed Covington’s leaked information regarding Masvidal’s injury that forced him to withdraw from UFC 269. He was supposed to face Leon Edwards, another bitter rival of his.

Masvidal has also recently shared a near-brawl that took place between him and Covington at a Miami-area sushi restaurant as their friendship deteriorated. After inviting Covington for a meal, and possibly a fight, Covington failed to show up.

This is much more than a grudge match, as former strawweight champion Joanna Jędrzejczyk has alluded. This is a matchup between two of the biggest stars in recent UFC history and Covington and Masvidal will look to put on a show at UFC 272.

