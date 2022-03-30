Covington: McGregor Won’t Really Come Up To 170 & Fight “Real Men”

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington respects Conor McGregor but thinks the Irish superstar should think twice before moving to 170 pounds.

McGregor has called for a fight with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for his return to the Octagon later this year. He hasn’t fought since he snapped his leg in his trilogy with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Covington has spent the entirety of his UFC career at welterweight, while McGregor has fought three times at 170 during his tenure with the promotion. He’s fought against Nate Diaz twice and Donald Cerrone once in the welterweight division.

During a recent appearance on the FULL SEND podcast, Covington responded to McGregor calling out Usman for a fight in his UFC return.

“I’ve heard him say that stuff before and I think he’s just probably trying to talk himself up to get himself hyped up. But he’s not gonna come over here and fight real men,” Covington said.

“He’s a great fighter. He’s done good business for himself. And he definitely holds a lot of L’s over Dustin Poirier still, but if you’re talking about 170, that’s not his weight class.”

McGregor sounds done with 155 pounds despite having previously called for a lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira. He has also entertained the idea of a fight with Islam Makhachev, although he appears focused on a potential pursuit of a title run at welterweight.

Covington most recently defeated Jorge Masvidal in the UFC 272 headliner and could potentially get a third fight with Usman down the line. If McGregor is serious about a full-time move to welterweight, a fight between him and Covington could make sense down the line.

Usman has dismissed McGregor’s recent callout and seems focused on his next title fight against Leon Edwards. If he can get past Edwards, talks of a fight with McGregor may resurface, depending on when McGregor aims at returning to the Octagon.

Do you agree with Colby Covington regarding Conor McGregor’s planned move to 170?