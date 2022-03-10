Covington Again References Dustin Poirier’s Child In Latest Trash Talk

Colby Covington is clearly willing to say and do whatever it takes to land a fight against Dustin Poirier despite Poirier’s insistence that the fight won’t happen.

Colby Covington has been setting his sights on a Dustin Poirier fight for several months now, citing Poirier’s past remarks to fight Covington “on sight” as the primary motivation behind the callouts. Covington hasn’t merely floated the idea of a fight against Poirier; he’s taken extremely personal shots at his former American Top Team teammate in the process.

Most notably, he has called Poirier’s wife Jolie a “Jezebel” and his daughter Parker a “prop.” In fact, he even went so far as to claim that if Poirier did not accept his challenge, then that would make him, not Poirier, the true father of his child.

Speaking at the UFC 272 post-fight press conference following his victory over Jorge Masvidal, Covington would once again drag Poirier’s family into their beef, not unlike how he did with Masvidal ahead of their grudge match.

Colby Covington Makes Wild Remark About Dustin Poirier’s Daughter

Some have accused Covington of following Conor McGregor’s playbook in talking about Poirier’s wife and thus lacking originality. Coincidentally, Covington himself would invoke McGregor’s name in his latest round of personal shots at Poirier.

Now, when challenging Poirier to a fight, the irreverent welterweight stated that it is McGregor, not Poirier, who fathered Parker and later stated that McGregor is having sexual relations with Poirier’s wife.

“So I figure I’ll get another tune-up fight with Dustin Poirier, who said it’s on sight,” Covington began. “He weighs more than me. He’s just a bully who cuts a lot of weight. I don’t cut any weight because I know I’m the best in the world and I don’t need to have a weight advantage over anybody. So Dustin, name the site, bring that Jezebel of a wife and bring Conor’s little kid Parker.”

Colby Covington, Getty Images

Though Covington’s comments are as baseless as they are tasteless, the reasoning behind them is likely in reference to Jolie allegedly sending McGregor a direct message request prior to UFC 264. McGregor made frequent references to the DM request before and after his trilogy against Poirier, notoriously taunting his rival and his wife with venom.

Now, Covington isn’t just arguably stealing a page out of McGregor’s playbook but is now including the Irishman in his own when continuing to make crude and inflammatory remarks about Poirier’s family.

Poirier has stated that he will never fight Colby Covington in the UFC. One likely reason for this is that he does not want to reward Covington and his vile remarks with a payday. Still, as evident by these latest remarks, Covington will insist on continuing to up the ante on his trash talk until Poirier joins him and the UFC brass at the negotiating table.

Are these the most objectionable remarks publicly uttered by Colby Covington about another fighter?