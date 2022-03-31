Covington Suggests Conor McGregor’s Most Logical Next UFC Opponent

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington thinks Conor McGregor should face a familiar foe for his return to the Octagon this year.

McGregor is planning for a return to the UFC after being sidelined for months with a leg injury he suffered at UFC 264. He has hinted at challenging for the welterweight title against Kamaru Usman later this year, depending on how Usman’s fight plays out with Leon Edwards.

There is a slew of potential opponents for McGregor to choose from, but Covington thinks a trilogy with Nate Diaz makes the most sense for the Irish superstar.

During a recent interview with SportsKeeda, Covington explained what he feels should be next for McGregor’s UFC career.

“I think Conor’s gonna fight Nate, I think that’s the biggest money fight the UFC can do,” Covington said of McGregor. “I mean that’s what, their trilogy? They need to close that chapter, so I think that’s the fight that’s gonna happen. It’s the fight that makes the most sense for the UFC, and if he wants to fight for the title after that, yeah no problem. He can go fight for the title.

PHOTO: BUSINESS QUICK MAGAZINE

“But he has the biggest name in the UFC for a reason, he won world titles across two weight classes and he did this mega-fight with a boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather that created ridiculous numbers. I think that guy has the leverage and the name to be able to do and pick and call and choose his shots, so that’s what he’ll do. Whatever shot he wants to do, he’s gonna call and he’s gonna get to do it. That’s how life is, and it is what it is, that’s how it goes. But when you put together a résumé like his, there’s no reason to complain about it.”

McGregor lost back-to-back fights against Dustin Poirier in 2021, with the latest coming at UFC 264 via doctor’s stoppage after snapping his leg. His last win came against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor has fought Diaz twice at welterweight; losing to him at UFC 196 in a short-notice bout before getting revenge in a majority decision at UFC 202. UFC president Dana White has repeatedly said that he would be shocked if the McGregor/Diaz trilogy didn’t happen.

Diaz appears to be at odds with the UFC regarding his fighting career, but a fight between him and McGregor could make sense for both fighters.

Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 this year?