Blaydes Explains Why He Expects Great Reception At UFC Columbus

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes may not be from Ohio, but he feels right at home ahead of UFC Columbus.

Blaydes faces knockout artist Chris Daukaus in the UFC Columbus main event, in an important fight in the heavyweight division. The winner could move one step closer to the heavyweight title picture.

Blaydes is looking to earn a second-straight win after a unanimous decision victory over Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC 266. He rebounded in a big way following a vicious knockout he suffered against Derrick Lewis last year.

Blaydes, mostly known for his elite grappling skillset, is looking forward to an exciting fight in Columbus. His style makes him think that the crowd will embrace his blue-collar style inside the Octagon.

In his UFC Columbus pre-fight press conference, Blaydes explained why he expects a big pop from the crowd on fight night.

“I think so, I hope so,” Blaydes said. “I know Ohio has a very good, strong tradition in high school wrestling and collegiate wrestling. Ohio State, very good. But I know high school wise this state loves wrestling, so I’m just hoping that they can appreciate it.”

Ohio has produced some of the biggest legends in UFC history, including Kevin Randleman and Mark Coleman. Both men were known for their wrestling prowess during their tenures with the promotion.

This will be Blaydes’ third UFC main event over his last four fights, with his most recent main event win coming against Alexander Volkov. He’ll look to replicate that same success against a tough Daukaus this weekend.

What is your prediction for Curtis Blaydes vs. Chris Daukaus?