Manager Shares The Only Way Harrison Can Fight Cyborg After PFL Deal

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz says talks of his client Kayla Harrison fighting Cris “Cyborg” Justino could theoretically happen, despite Harrison’s new deal with the PFL.

Harrison concluded her free agency by re-signing with the PFL, despite lucrative offers from Bellator and the UFC. In addition to signing Harrison, the PFL announced that they intend to launch a “super fight division” to garner the attention of some of the best fighters around the sport.

Talks of a fight between Harrison and Cyborg began when Cyborg defeated Sinead Kavanagh at Bellator 271. Harrison was a guest of Bellator President Scott Coker to watch Cyborg put on a dominant performance.

Tensions between Harrison and Cyborg have skyrocketed in recent weeks. This was after Harrison challenged Cyborg to a fight at American Top Team before getting blocked by her on Twitter.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Abdelaziz explained how a Harrison vs. Cyborg fight can still happen down the line, which is for the reigning Bellator featherweight champion to jump ship.

“Listen, Cyborg is a Bellator fighter. Kayla is a PFL fighter,” Abdelaziz said. Whatever super fight is gonna happen, it’s gonna happen with someone inside PFL. It’s not going to happen with someone in Bellator, because it’s a completely different entity. At the end of the day, I know both people, I’m good with both people, but it’s very hard to get two promoters to sit down and talk. I can be in the middle if they ask me to, but at the end of the day, PFL people fight people in the PFL. To be honest with you, I don’t know of any other champion in another promotion who would fight Kayla.”

Abdelaziz went on to question whether or not a fight with Harrison is a matchup that Cyborg would want.

“I don’t know if she does, I don’t know if she doesn’t. I just think people can say things, but when a contract is drawn, we don’t know what kind of move you’re going to make. You don’t know how you’re going to feel, what kind of butterfly you’re going to feel. One thing I can tell you, [Kayla’s] the greatest fighter of all time. It’s not Ronda, it’s not Amanda Nunes, she is. She’s the most dominant.”

Harrison is getting ready to defend her women’s lightweight title in the upcoming 2022 PFL season. She defeated Taylor Guardado last October for her second consecutive championship in the league.

As for Cyborg, she’s set to face Arlene Blencowe at Bellator 279 in April. She’s won five straight since losing to Amanda Nunes at UFC 232.

If a Harrison vs. Cyborg fight will happen this year, it would have to take place in a cross-promotion event. But according to Abdelaziz, the only way the fight ever happens would be if Cyborg joined the PFL. For now, any conflict between Harrison and Cyborg will only take place from afar.

Do you think Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg will eventually happen?