Archives: UFC Lightweight Dan Hooker Clashes With Rapper Wale (2019)

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MARCH 29, 2019, 1:56 PM]

Dan Hooker and rapper Wale are not on the best of terms right now.

Wale recently Tweeted out a movie suggestion to interim UFC middleweight title challenger Israel Adesanya. “Stylebender’s” teammate, Dan Hooker, responded by taking a shot at the rapper:

Yo @stylebender let’s just do an action movie where I talk a bunch of shyt and u sleep everybody and then talk a bunch of shyt. The culture would appreciate it — Wale (@Wale) March 25, 2019

Mind ur business — Wale (@Wale) March 25, 2019

This sparked a back-and-forth between the pair in which Wale shared a photo of Hooker’s recent knockout loss to Edson Barboza. Hooker responded by saying he’d make easy work out of the rap artist:

Aaaahhhhh I googled….100% would fuk u up. — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) March 26, 2019

One fan echoed Hooker’s comments in response to Wale, to which the rapper responded “Imagine you thinkin my trunk don’t open,” likely referencing that he has a firearm in his vehicle:

Imagine u thinkin my trunk don’t open — Wale (@Wale) March 26, 2019

However, Wale has since downplayed how serious his “trunk” comment was in follow-up Tweets to fans. Hooker hasn’t competed since his defeat to Barboza back in December. The loss marked the end of a five-fight win streak.

What do you think about Hooker’s back-and-forth with Wale?