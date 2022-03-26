Saturday, March 26, 2022
Archives: UFC Lightweight Dan Hooker Clashes With Rapper Wale (2019)

UFC lightweight competitor Dan Hooker calls out rapper Wale after a verbal back-and-forth on social media.

By Jon Fuentes
The following article was published on this day three years ago. It is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Three Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MARCH 29, 2019, 1:56 PM]

Dan Hooker and rapper Wale are not on the best of terms right now.

Wale recently Tweeted out a movie suggestion to interim UFC middleweight title challenger Israel Adesanya. “Stylebender’s” teammate, Dan Hooker, responded by taking a shot at the rapper:

This sparked a back-and-forth between the pair in which Wale shared a photo of Hooker’s recent knockout loss to Edson Barboza. Hooker responded by saying he’d make easy work out of the rap artist:

One fan echoed Hooker’s comments in response to Wale, to which the rapper responded “Imagine you thinkin my trunk don’t open,” likely referencing that he has a firearm in his vehicle:

However, Wale has since downplayed how serious his “trunk” comment was in follow-up Tweets to fans. Hooker hasn’t competed since his defeat to Barboza back in December. The loss marked the end of a five-fight win streak.

What do you think about Hooker’s back-and-forth with Wale?

