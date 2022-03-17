Dan Hooker: If I Beat Arnold Allen, I’m On A 9-Fight Win Streak

UFC fan favorite Dan Hooker is looking forward to taking Arnold Allen’s featherweight momentum this weekend at UFC London.

After falling to some of the top names at lightweight, leaving him 1-3 across his last four in the division, Hooker will return to 145 pounds for the first time since 2016 on Saturday.

In his way of a successful return to the weight class will be Arnold Allen. The #7-ranked contender is unbeaten in the UFC at 8-0, a record that includes victories over Nik Lentz and Sodiq Yusuff. The “Almighty” Englishman will be hoping to surge into the title picture by adding the established name of Hooker to his résumé next.

But while Allen’s goal is to take an unblemished 9-0 slate towards the top five, “The Hangman” is looking to nab that win streak from the 28-year-old’s grasp.

Hooker: “I’m Taking That Win Streak”

Despite recording wins over high-level names like Gilbert Burns, Al Iaquinta, and Paul Felder at lightweight, Hooker believes featherweight is the weight he can thrive at. He’s looking to show that, as well as a decade of hard work, when he shares the Octagon with Allen inside London’s O2 Arena on March 19.

And while leaving with a victory over the Ipswich native is the aim, the New Zealander believes a triumph on Saturday will see him exit the Octagon with a whole lot more than a sole success.

“Man, he’s on an eight-fight win streak. I saw one of those things (graphics) pop up, and there’s only Max Holloway ahead of him,” noted Hooker at UFC London media day on Wednesday. “I saw José Aldo’s win streak was only a six-fight win streak. So you have to say, an eight-fight win streak puts him up there. He’s the second-longest win streak in featherweight history. So, that is to be respected. He just hasn’t had that name. The guys that he’s beaten have obviously been world class and incredibly talented, but they just didn’t have that drawing power.

“It’s a win-win situation for the UFC. Either they get a guy on a win streak that beats someone with some name value, or they get a guy with some name value who—I’m taking that win streak. After this, I’m gonna be on a nine-fight win streak. So I’m excited to move on to the future on my nine-fight win streak,” Hooker jested.

Hooker’s pursuit of a return to title contention, which could see him match-up with City Kickboxing teammate Alexander Volkanovski down the line, begins this weekend.

With the weight of travel restrictions lifted from his shoulders and an apparent “easy” cut back to featherweight, Hooker will be hoping to show the best version of himself to date when he enters the Octagon for the first time in 2022.

Who are you backing this weekend, Arnold Allen or Dan Hooker?