Dana White Celebrates, Rewards, & Basks In The History Of UFC London

It’s safe to say that UFC London lived up to UFC President Dana White’s expectations.

Prior to last night’s UFC London extravaganza, Dana White proclaimed the talent-rich roster on the lineup to be the best in the history of UK-based UFC cards. Given the fact that there were a total of nine bonuses handed out for every finish on the card, truly, the O2 Arena bore witness to that talent shining through.

During the UFC London post-fight press conference, White revealed that the event wasn’t just madly entertaining but it was also historic.

According to White, the total gate for the event was $4.5 million, which is the biggest in the history of the O2 Arena. Not only that, White also revealed that the event was the “biggest” UFC Fight Night of all time.

If you missed any of the action-packed fights from UFC London, you can catch up all the results and highlights right here.

The first finish saw 21-year-old upstart Muhammad Mokaev defeat Cody Durden via submission in the very first round. Mokaev had asked for a bout against Durden following controversial post-fight comments Durden made after his first UFC win, and Mokaev made the most of the wish that was granted to him.

Next up, Paul Craig defeated Nikita Krylov in yet another comeback finish in his career 3:57 minutes into the first round.

In the first heavyweight bout of the night, Sergei Pavlovich earned the TKO finish over Shamil Abdurakhimov in the first round, followed by Mike Grundy being submitted by Makwan Amirkhani.

The main card kept the finishes rolling when Ilia Topuria pulled off a come-from-behind win over Jai Herbert in the only second-round finish of the night. Then, Molly McCann made mincemeat out of Luana Carolina with a vicious spinning elbow.

Paddy “The Baddy” then delivered on his vow of a first-round finish when he submitted Kazula Vargas in the first round.

In the co-main event, Arnold Allen earned his first TKO finish in the UFC at the expense of Dan Hooker with the performance of his career.

Finally, in the main event, Tom Aspinall passed his toughest test with flying colors when he ace Alexander Volkov by way of first-round submission.

Also during the press conference, the giddy Dana White assured that the UFC will be returning to London as soon as possible. When that event takes place, the roster booked will have its work cut out if they intend on matching, let alone topping the UFC London classic that took place on March the 19th of 2022.

Where does UFC London rank on all-time UFC Fight Nights in YOUR opinion?