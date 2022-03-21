Dana White Disagrees With Poirier On Cormier’s Presidential Potential

Dana White doesn’t think Daniel Cormier could replace him as UFC president.

For years now, people have talked about who will replace White when he decides to retire. Many, including, Dustin Poirier thought Cormier would likely be the best replacement as he knows the sport and would be a great face for the company.

“That’s a tough spot to fill,” said Poirier. “I’m not sure. I think Daniel Cormier maybe? Maybe somebody who’s been in combat sports. I don’t know if he knows a whole lot about the business side, but I think he would be a great face of a company.”

However, prior to UFC London, White was asked about that by Robbie Fox of Barstool Sports and the UFC boss shut down the idea of Cormier. And he also revealed they have someone ready to take over but it isn’t that anyone knows.

Dana White (Image Credit: Logan Riely/Getty Images)

“There’s a formula to what we do and why we’ve been successful and there is a guy, there’s one guy that [can replace me],” White said (via Sportskeeda). “There’s certain things that I do that he wouldn’t be able to do but the important things that get done over there is what really matters and this guy could absolutely, positively, do it. Nobody would even know who the f*** he is. He’s a behind-the-scenes guy… Yeah, Daniel Cormier couldn’t do it. I love Daniel but Daniel couldn’t do it.”

Although Dana White says he has someone ready, that isn’t Daniel Cormier, it’s likely White will still do this for years. He has openly talked about how much he loves doing this and is only 52-years-old so he can still do this for more decades if he wants. But at least now we know that there is, in fact, someone ready to take over if White is to retire.

