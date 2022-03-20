Dana White Says The UFC Will “Definitely” Go To France In 2022

UFC President Dana White is ready to bring more events overseas following a successful night at UFC London, and France is a leading candidate.

White and the UFC are fresh off one of the most memorable Fight Nights in recent memory in London, UK. The event included nine finishes, with all nine fighters earning post-fight bonus checks for their efforts.

The return to London broke the record for the biggest live gate for a single-day sporting event at The O2 Arena, as White announced in his post-fight press conference. The crowd was electric from start-to-finish as many UK stars such as Tom Aspinall, Arnold Allen, and Paddy Pimblett earned massive victories.

During his UFC London post-fight press conference, White spoke about his plans for planning more international events in 2022 and teased France as a main target.

“I can tell you this, we will definitely do France this year,” White said.

There was some speculation that the UFC could hold the Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title fight in France, but the promotion and White ended up putting the event in Anaheim, CA for UFC 270. While Ngannou will more than likely miss the planned France event after undergoing knee surgery, White’s announcement opens the door for fighters such as Gane, Nassourdine Imavov, and other France-based fighters to compete on the card.

The UFC has never hosted an event in France, despite hosting a plethora of other cards in Europe. Now that more countries are lessening travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, White and the UFC could get back on track with a slew of international events in 2022.

Who do you want Dana White to put as the headliner in the planned UFC France event?