Dana White On McGregor/Diaz 3: “I’d Be Shocked If It Didn’t Happen”

UFC President Dana White feels as optimistic as ever about a Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz trilogy happening down the line.

McGregor is expected to return in 2022 following his nasty leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. There are a few potential opponents for his return, including Michael Chandler and even lightweight champ Charles Oliveira.

Diaz appears set to face Poirier in a grudge match later this year, although negotiations are still ongoing. He hasn’t fought since his loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 263.

Credit: Getty Images

McGregor and Diaz last competed against one another at UFC 202, with McGregor earning a majority decision win. Diaz won their first matchup on short notice at UFC 196.

McGregor and Diaz voiced their interest in a trilogy directly following their last matchup. But, Diaz has hinted that McGregor will need to be triumphant in his return to deserve a third fight with him.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, White spoke about whether or not talks of the McGregor/Diaz trilogy are dead.

“We’re still working on that fight, that fight’s not done yet,” White said of Diaz vs. Poirier. “But yeah, I wouldn’t count out Conor-Nate 3. Listen, I’d be shocked if that fight didn’t happen again. [Conor’s] chomping at the bit to come back. Realistically, when you look at everything [Conor] has going on right now with coming back and other things he needs to do to prepare again, it’s looking like early fall [for his return].”

White has also teased a potential title fight for McGregor upon his return, although he alluded to a few different things happening before that becomes a possibility. McGregor has claimed that he’ll get the title shot in his first fight back from his injury.

McGregor and Diaz are two of the biggest stars in UFC history, and the third fight between them figures to be arguably the biggest event to make going forward.

Do you think Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 will happen?