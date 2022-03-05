(Archives) White: Costa Tried To Use Fake Doctor To Get Cleared (2020)

The following article was published on this day two years ago, and it is presented to you in its original, unaltered form, courtesy of The MMA News Archives.

On This Day Two Years Ago…

[ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED MARCH 5, 2020, 10:15 AM]

UFC president Dana White says Paulo Costa attempted to be cleared by a fake doctor so he could fight Israel Adesanya.

Following Adesanya’s UFC 243 knockout win over Robert Whittaker, Costa was in attendance and took shots at the champ. The two were then scheduled to fight at this event but an injury to the Brazilian left Yoel Romero to step in.

Although Costa was reported to be out for six months, White said Costa got one of his friends to pretend to be a doctor so he could get cleared.

“I respect him,” White said a recent media scrum (via MMA Mania). “I respect the fact he wants to fight. ‘I’m ready, I’m ready,’ no you’re not. You’re not a doctor. And then he got some guy who’s his buddy or something to say he’s okay. No, that’s not how this works. I don’t want to push him and make him hurt himself again. Take your time, you’re getting the fight, that fight is gonna happen, don’t worry about it.”

“He’s close, but let’s take our time,” White continued, encouraging Costa to slow down. “The more time the better with that injury. Then he starts throwing up videos of himself hitting the mitts and doing all kinds of crazy s*** that he probably shouldn’t be doing right now. But he’s a freak athlete too, so who knows. I just don’t want the guy to get hurt again.”

There is no doubt Costa is next in line for the winner of the main event between Adesanya and Romero.