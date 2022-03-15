Daniel Cormier Writes Letter To Court In Support Of Cain Velasquez

Former UFC multi-division champion Daniel Cormier wrote a letter to Santa Clara County Superior Court in support of Cain Velasquez.

Cormier and Velasquez have been friends for years, stemming from their time as teammates at the American Kickboxing Academy in San Jose, CA. They helped one another get ready for various title fights in the UFC during their times competing in the Octagon.

Just weeks ago, Velasquez was arrested on an attempted murder charge for allegedly attempting to kill the alleged molester of one of his younger relatives. After chasing down Henry Goularte with his SUV, he shot and accidentally hit Goularte’s stepfather, with the victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

If convicted, Velasquez could face a minimum of 20 years in prison for attempted murder and other various charges relating to the incident.

Cain Velasquez Mugshot

Many around the MMA community have spoken in support of Velasquez in recent weeks. UFC President Dana White, and former and current fighters such as Khabib Nurmagomedov and Colby Covington, have spoken out in favor of Velasquez for his actions.

In a letter obtained by ESPN, Cormier spoke about his former AKA teammate Velasquez in a positive light in a hinted ask for leniency.

“Cain has helped me on more occasions than I can count,” Cormier said. “Like me, he is a father and husband so he knows the demand of trying to do it all. Throughout the years, he has traveled with me, supported me, and even helped me prepare for a coaching job at the high school while I retired from my fighter career. Cain has taken it upon himself to help every chance he gets. During the pandemic when many gyms and restaurants were closed, Cain opened his home and provided a place for wrestlers to train and eat. He even housed them.”

Goularte is under investigation for an alleged lewd act upon a child under the age of 14. He was released from temporary custody on Feb. 25 and has been sentenced to home detention.

Cormier has had a lot to deal with in recent weeks. His mother also passed away in his hometown of Lafayette, LA and he has taken a leave of absence from his UFC broadcasting obligations.

Velasquez has also recently been denied bail and is scheduled to reappear in court on April 12.

What is your reaction to Daniel Cormier’s letter in support of Cain Velasquez?