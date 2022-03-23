Daniel Cormier Blasts Jorge Masvidal For Alleged Attack On Covington

Daniel Cormier shared his thoughts on the street fight that occurred between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington.

Daniel Cormier has been in his fair share of fights. As the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion of the UFC, he has fought some of the best fighters in the world. Some of his former opponents and himself were respectful of one another and some were not at all. However, Cormier settled his beef in the cage.

On the flip side, the feud between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington did go to the streets. The two battled it out for five rounds in the main event of UFC 272, but it seems that was not enough for Masvidal. He allegedly took his anger out of the cage and got himself in an altercation with Covington in Miami earlier this week.

As a result of the brawl, a police report was filed and Masvidal may be facing some charges. Many fans and media of MMA reacted to this news, as did fighter turned analyst, Cormier who spoke about it on his The DC & RC Show.

“Here’s the thing, a lot of these altercations happen prior to the fights happening. And we were always very clear of each other. When you got 25 minutes, right? You got 25 minutes. That is the only place in which I’m going to condemn Jorge Masvidal. You had 25 minutes less than two weeks ago to do anything you wanted,” Cormier said via Sportskeeda. “It does not seem as though this was a come face to face and we get into a fight. It seems like something different. And that’s where it becomes a little bit off.”

Cormier had a famously rocky relationship with Jon Jones during his fighting days. The two exchanged words several times both in-person and online. They even got into an altercation during a faceoff once. Their animosity and the nature of their fights led to fans being invested in the feud, and they fought two times.

Perhaps this scrap between Masvidal and Covington could be a way to set up another bout between them in the Octagon.

