Darren Till Answers If He’d Fight Chimaev Despite Bromance

UFC middleweight Darren Till may have to sacrifice his bromance with Khamzat Chimaev if both of them emerge in the 185lb title picture.

Till is anticipating a return to the UFC Octagon later this year as he looks to snap a recent losing skid. He has lost back-to-back fights to Derek Brunson and Robert Whittaker and has lost four of his last five bouts overall.

Till still has title ambitions at middleweight after falling short at welterweight against Tyron Woodley. In preparation for his 2022 debut, he has been training with Chimaev in Sweden and Las Vegas and the two have developed quite a friendship.

Chimaev has fought the majority of his career at welterweight but has also teased the possibility of pursuing the UFC middleweight title. In a recent Q+A session, he admitted that his friendship with Chimaev isn’t stopping him from a potential matchup with him down the line.

“Obviously, come on,” Till responded when asked if he’d fight Chimaev.

Chimaev’s lone UFC middleweight fight came against Gerald Meerschaert in Sept. 2020. He knocked out Meerschaert with the first punch he threw in just 17 seconds.

Darren Till Thinks Khamzat Chimaev Gets The Welterweight Belt In 2022

Chimaev will face Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 in what is easily his toughest fight to date. A win over Burns could give Chimaev the next title shot against the Kamaru Usman/Leon Edwards winner.

The hype behind Chimaev has skyrocketed since his last win over Li Jingliang at UFC 267. After his recent performances, Till doesn’t believe it’ll take long for Chimaev to hoist UFC gold.

“This year. I think if he beats Gilbert, obviously Leon gets the next shot which he’s more deserving of. I can’t wait to see Leon do the business in there, but this year most probably. Him and Leon or him and Usman, it’s gonna be f**kin amazing to watch either way.”

The bromance between Till and Chimaev has garnered the attention of UFC fans around the world. However, with Chimaev eying titles in multiple divisions, they may have to put their friendship aside temporarily if they end up paired to fight one another.

Who do you think would win in a fight between Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev?