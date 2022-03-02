Darren Till Inks New Deal With The UFC Ahead Of 2022 Return

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till has signed a new contract with the UFC in anticipation of his 2022 return to the Octagon.

News of the agreement was first reported by ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Till has lost four of his last five with just one lone victory since moving from welterweight to middleweight. He most recently fell to Derek Brunson via third-round submission last September and allegedly entered the fight with a knee injury.

Till’s last win in the Octagon came against Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244. He earned a split decision victory in his middleweight debut before back-to-back losses.

Till has recently trained with rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev ahead of his 2022 debut. The two of them have been seen going through rigorous workouts together at the Allstars Training Center in Stockholm, SE.

Darren Till Khamzat Chimaev

Till and Chimaev have also spent their time doing philanthropy work in Sweden, feeding local homeless people and assisting the community around the gym.

In terms of a timeline for his return to the cage, Till is unsure exactly when he’ll have his next fight booked. He’s gone back-and-forth on social media with the likes of Uriah Hall and others as he works his way back to potential middleweight title contention.

Till made his FUC Debut back in 2015 against Wendell de Oliveira Marques, earning a second-round knockout. He would go on to earn four straight wins before falling short against Tyron Woodley for the welterweight belt at UFC 228.

Till would then follow it up with a stunning knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal in early 2019 in London, before making the move up to 185 pounds.

At 29 years old, Till still has plenty of time to turn things around in his UFC career and pursue another title shot at middleweight. UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has previously conveyed interest in a fight with Till if he can get on another winning streak.

Who do you want to see Darren Till fight next?