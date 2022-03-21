Darren Till Gives Timeline, Preferred Opponent For UFC Return

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till is looking forward to potentially bouncing back in a big way in 2022 following back-to-back losses.

Till has been working with rising welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev in Sweden and Las Vegas ahead of his UFC return. The former welterweight title challenger Till has suffered back-to-back losses to former champion Robert Whittaker and Derek Brunson.

Till has struggled since losing his welterweight title shot against then-champion Tyron Woodley at UFC 228. He’s lost four of his last five fights and is looking to remain in the thick of things in the middleweight division.

Till recently signed a new deal with the UFC ahead of his 2022 return to the cage. During a recent Fan Q+A ahead of UFC London, Till gave UFC fans an idea as to when he will return to the Octagon.

“Few months, 2 or 3 months,” Till answered.

Till was later asked who he would prefer to fight next and didn’t hesitate with his answer.

“Uriah Hall,” Till proclaimed. “What have I done to deserve all the f**king s**t he’s given me on Twitter? He called me out. I’ve never turned down any fight, John, I came up to middleweight and fought the two best middleweights at the time in Whittaker and Gastelum. If he wants to fight me, I ain’t scared and I want to fight him next.”

After getting word of Till’s comments, Hall took to Twitter to respond.

Ha fuck you too glad I’m on your mind bitch! unlike you I’m getting ready for someone who actually fights but you and I know you ain’t never going to fight again pussy. https://t.co/hvF0j4u4Tb — U R I A H H A L L (@UriahHallMMA) March 18, 2022

“Ha fuck you too glad I’m on your mind bitch!” Hall said. “Unlike you I’m getting ready for someone who actually fights but you and I know you ain’t never going to fight again pussy.”

Till and Hall have gone back and forth on social media in recent months, and the animosity between the two of them appears to be legit. Hall will fight André Muniz next month at a UFC Fight Night event after losing to Sean Strickland last July.

At 29 years old, Till still has plenty of time to get back on track in the UFC. He’s long predicted that he’ll eventually be a UFC champion and he’ll have the chance to prove that claim in 2022.

What are your predictions for Darren Till in 2022?