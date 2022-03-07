Darren Till: 100% Till Would Get Whittaker Out Of There Quickly

UFC middleweight contender Darren Till feels he would’ve made quick work of former champion Robert Whittaker had he not torn his MCL.

Till got off to a fast start against Whittaker in their July 2020 headliner but was unable to keep his momentum for five full rounds. It was later revealed by Till’s coach, Colin Heron, that he suffered a torn MCL during the fight.

Till has lost four of his last five and has just one win at middleweight, a split-decision victory over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 244. He made the move from 170 to 185 pounds following back-to-back losses to Tyron Woodley and Jorge Masvidal.

Till’s middleweight tenure has produced mixed results. After his win over Gastelum, he has lost back-to-back fights to Whittaker and Derek Brunson.

During a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Till gave his thoughts on what went wrong in his matchup with Whittaker.

“The fight before (Brunson), I lost to Whittaker. In my opinion now, Whittaker and Adesanya are the two best middleweights on Earth. I don’t feel like I even gave 50%,” Till said. “God’s honest truth—I’m not trying to disrespect Whittaker. I don’t feel like I was even giving 50% in that fight. I was making him miss, I was relaxed, I was knocking him down. If I came in there 100% Darren Till, I would get Whittaker out of there quite quickly.”

Till is anticipating a return to the Octagon in 2022 and recently signed a new multi-fight deal with the UFC. He has also been seen training with rising UFC star Khamzat Chimaev in Sweden.

Despite his recent struggles, Till arguably still has massive potential at middleweight and could challenge for another UFC title someday. If he is victorious in his next bout, a rematch with Whittaker may become a part of the discussion.

