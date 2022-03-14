Davi Ramos Appears To Have Wish Granted For UFC Release

UFC lightweight Davi Ramos has appeared to be released by the UFC just days after asking to part ways with the promotion.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Ramos hinted at a desire to be released from the UFC due to a lack of fights. He hasn’t fought since his unanimous decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan in July 2020.

A recent tweet by UFC Roster Watch appears to indicate Ramos’ desired split from the UFC has been granted.

❌ Fighter removed: Davi Ramos — UFC Roster Watch (@UFCRosterWatch) March 14, 2022

Ramos made his UFC debut back in March 2017, losing via a unanimous decision to Sergio Moraes. He would compete at lightweight for a majority of his UFC tenure, earning finishes over the likes of Chris Gruetzemacher and Nick Hein.

A four-fight winning streak would come to a screeching halt against Islam Makhahev at UFC 242. Makhachev would smother Ramos on the ground with his wrestling and not allow Ramos much of an opportunity for output.

Ramos has recently competed in grappling matches in Fight 2 Win and Polaris. He also fought in back-to-back grappling draws against Daniel Pineda and Anton Berzin at the recent UFC Fight Pass Invitational last December.

It’s unclear if Ramos intends on continuing his MMA career with another promotion or will focus solely on grappling going forward.

Where do you think Davi Ramos will fight next?