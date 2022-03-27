New Details On Chael Sonnen Battery Allegations Emerge

New information has been revealed regarding Chael Sonnen‘s recent alleged altercation with multiple hotel-goers in Las Vegas.

Sonnen, who has served as a UFC analyst for ESPN since his 2019 retirement, has recently been charged with 11 battery acts stemming from the incident. He is scheduled to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on April 30.

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has alleged that Sonnen snapped after his wife was the target of harassment by an inebriated man at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in December. Christopher and Julie Stellpflug have now sued Sonnen for an excess of $15,000 for battery and inflicting emotional distress.

In a recent interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Stellpflugs accuse Sonnen of attacking them in a hallway at the Four Seasons Hotel shortly after the initial alleged encounter. Christopher alleges he was the main target and that Sonnen hit him with elbows during a scramble on the ground and that Sonnen at one point put him in a chokehold.

As Julie attempted to stop the chaos, Sonnen allegedly threw her against the wall and punched her in the face multiple times. She claims she “slid down the wall, tasting blood in her mouth as she fell to the floor.”

The Stellpflugs also alleged that Sonnen attacked a random hotel guest shortly before the encounter and their altercation with Sonnen was unprovoked.

“I just want people to know it was a totally unprovoked attack,” Christopher said. “We were just walking into our room to plan a sushi dinner. We did nothing wrong, and this guy went on a crazy rampage.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Police and security personnel arrived at the scene shortly after the brawl started and Sonnen was briefly detained. He was given a series of citations as a result of the incident and was not arrested.

Sonnen has yet to publically comment on his current legal issues. He has been indefinitely suspended from ESPN broadcasting duties as his case moves forward in the courts.

