Sanchez On MMA Future Following Eagle FC Loss: “This Is Just The Start”

Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez seems optimistic about his fighting future despite a tough loss to Kevin Lee in his Eagle FC debut.

Sanchez went toe-to-toe with the former UFC interim title challenger Lee at Eagle FC 46. He made his first appearance at 165 pounds after fighting at different weight classes throughout his career in MMA.

Sanchez signed with Eagle FC following a controversial end to his UFC career. Despite being 40 years old, he showed up to fight week in good physical shape and challenged Lee in multiple facets of the bout.

In a post-fight interview with MMA journalist Helen Yee, Sanchez provided clarity on his future and sounded far from a defeated fighter.

“My body’s starting to feel better and I’m just coming into form,” Sanchez said. “I think this is just the start of the comeback. I got these two other fights, and I only got three weeks on the mitts with my new coach Frank Lester. So we’re going to put some work in, develop some styles, develop some concepts and principles on our own and we’re gonna do good. We’re gonna come back and be victorious.”

Sanchez is regarded as a pioneer in the sport after winning Season of The Ultimate Fighter. He has competed against some of the top fighters in the UFC, including BJ Penn and Gilbert Melendez.

Sanchez has two more fights left on his deal with Eagle FC and appears willing to fulfill the terms of the contract.

Sanchez suffered from a tough bout with COVID-19 and a split from controversial coach Joshua Fabia last year. However, he appears to be in good spirits ahead of his MMA return.

Who do you want to see Diego Sanchez fight next in Eagle FC?