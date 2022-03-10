Donald Trump: Joe Rogan Is Not A Racist

Former US president Donald J. Trump has again come to Joe Rogan’s defense.

Joe Rogan recently came under fire for past race-related remarks on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience. There were two videos, in particular, that went viral after multi-platinum R&B singer India Arie among others shared them on social media.

In one video, Rogan says he was in “Planet of the Apes” when he unexpectedly found himself in an all-black neighborhood while on his way to watch that very movie. The other video is a compilation of Rogan saying the N-word multiple times in various conversations held on his podcast.

Rogan apologized for both videos and was showered with support from the vocal majority of the MMA community, including UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya, who strongly vouched for Rogan. Other figures outside of the sport, such as Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, have spoken out against Rogan.

Arguably the most influential figure to speak on the subject was former United States president Donald Trump. Trump defended Rogan and also advised him to stop apologizing to the “radical left.”

Donald Trump Defends Joe Rogan Against Racism Accusations

Image Credit: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

During an appearance on the FULL SEND PODCAST, Trump doubled-down on his advice for Rogan to not apologize while also vouching for Rogan not being racist.

“Joe Rogan’s not a racist,” Trump said. “And he’s a very interesting guy that people like listening to. But they’ve been hitting him very hard. I did tell him one thing: stop apologizing. Stop apologizing.”

Many people have also accused Trump of being racist for various reasons, particularly since he entered politics. Trump has always rejected this categorization and has argued that his presidency had a historically positive impact on the African-American community. He’s also pointed out the support he has received from some black voters and influential African Americans.

Trump may not be done with his legacy as president, as he also hinted that he might run in the 2024 US Presidential Election, stating that “people will be very happy” when he was asked if he will run again.

As for Joe Rogan, after sitting out UFC 271 at the peak of this controversy, the iconic commentator returned to the booth for UFC 272: Covington vs. Masvidal last weekend, where Covington and many fans had the opportunity to shower him with support in person.

What are your thoughts on Donald Trump’s support for Joe Rogan?