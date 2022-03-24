Rafael dos Anjos Calls For Masvidal To Lose BMF Title Following Arrest

Rafael dos Anjos thinks Jorge Masvidal should lose his BMF title after his arrest.

Rafael dos Anjos thinks that in light of recent events, he should be the new owner of the BMF title. The event in question is the recent arrest of Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal was arrested earlier this week for attacking his former opponent Colby Covington while out in Miami. Masvidal was taken into police custody and charged with one count of aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm and one count of criminal mischief.

Because of the nature of this attack on Covington, dos Anjos feels it was not the proper actions of a man holding a belt that was given to him for being the Baddest Mother-Fu-ker in the UFC, a title dos Anjos thinks he should be holding instead.

You’re either a BMF or you’re a sucker puncher.

Can’t be both. @danawhite time to hand that belt to me. — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) March 24, 2022

“You’re either a BMF or you’re a sucker puncher,” he wrote. “Can’t be both. @danawhite time to hand that belt to me.”

Although the title is a made-up, not defendable title, dos Anjos would like Dana White to strip Masvidal of it. Masvidal earned that belt when he defeated Nate Diaz back at UFC 244 in New York City. Since winning that belt, Masvidal has lost three in a row.

dos Anjos, on the other hand, has won his last two and has risen to number six in the lightweight division. The former champ has been trying to make his way back up to a title shot for a couple of years now. He tried his hand at a welterweight run but lost four on that road before returning to lightweight. This callout could be a way of getting a fight with Masvidal, or it could just be a way to set up an exciting matchup with someone else for that BMF title.

What are your thoughts on Rafael dos Anjos’ comments?