Fighters React To dos Anjos Dominating Moicano At UFC 272

Rafael dos Anjos didn’t lose focus with the last-minute change in opponent.

Rafael dos Anjos took on Renato Moicano in the co-main event of UFC 272 from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

dos Anjos entered this bout coming off a victory over another short-notice opponent in Paul Felder in a Fight of the Night performance in 2020. That bout was his first fight back in the lightweight division since 2016. Moicano entered the fight with a 3-1 record in the lightweight division.

Rafael dos Anjos dominated Renato Moicano throughout the entire fight. He used his wrestling, grappling, and ground-and-pound to make life difficult for Moicano, who stepped in on one week’s notice for this five-round bout. You can catch a glimpse of dos Anjos’ finished artwork below.

dos Anjos won with the final scorecard of 49-45, 49-44, 50 44.

Let’s see how fighters reacted to dos Anjos’ victory.

RDA staring to connect. Conditioning playing a factor in this fight #UFC272 — Johnny Muñoz (@KidKvenbo) March 6, 2022

Good fight so far. @RdosAnjosMMA has one of my favorite styles in the sport. Good ability to mix everything together, high level in every area, and on top of that he’s an absolute dog. — Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) March 6, 2022

That year off looks like it’s doing RDA good! Man he looks sharp! #UFC272 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) March 6, 2022

Man moicano is tough — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 6, 2022

Much respect to Moicano #UFC272 — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) March 6, 2022

RDA is a legend who’s still a threat in the division, and Moicano is a dog with no quit in him #UFC272 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) March 6, 2022

