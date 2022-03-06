Fighters React To dos Anjos Dominating Moicano At UFC 272

Rafael dos Anjos didn’t lose focus with the last-minute change in opponent.
Rafael dos Anjos took on Renato Moicano in the co-main event of UFC 272 from inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
dos Anjos entered this bout coming off a victory over another short-notice opponent in Paul Felder in a Fight of the Night performance in 2020. That bout was his first fight back in the lightweight division since 2016. Moicano entered the fight with a 3-1 record in the lightweight division.
Rafael dos Anjos dominated Renato Moicano throughout the entire fight. He used his wrestling, grappling, and ground-and-pound to make life difficult for Moicano, who stepped in on one week’s notice for this five-round bout. You can catch a glimpse of dos Anjos’ finished artwork below.
dos Anjos won with the final scorecard of 49-45, 49-44, 50 44.
Let’s see how fighters reacted to dos Anjos’ victory.
